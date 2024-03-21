Newcastle defender Botman out for up to 9 months after injuring ACL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle defender Sven Botman has been ruled out for up to nine months after sustaining a serious knee injury. The Netherlands center back injured his ACL in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Newcastle says Botman “is expected to return to action within six to nine months.” Botman missed nearly three months in the first half this season because of a knee injury but elected at the time for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan. His latest injury is a big blow to Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for a European competition for next season.

