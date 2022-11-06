Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win moved Newcastle up to third before fourth-place Tottenham’s game against Liverpool later Sunday.

