Newcastle consigns Aston Villa to first Premier League home loss in almost a year with 3-1 win

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Newcastle has consigned Aston Villa to a first home loss in the Premier League for almost a year with a stunning 3-1 win. Two goals in four first-half minutes from Fabian Schar put the Magpies in control before Alex Moreno’s own-goal after the break. Ollie Watkins grabbed a consolation for the hosts, who lost in the league at Villa Park for the first time since last February. Villa remains in fourth place but has played more games than first-place Liverpool and third-place Manchester City. Villa will be caught by Tottenham if the London club beats Brentford on Wednesday.

