Newcastle consigns Arsenal to first loss in Premier League as contentious Gordon goal earns 1-0 win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has handed Arsenal its first Premier League loss of the season by claiming a 1-0 win through Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal that survived a long VAR check for three possible infringements. A scrappy game was settled by a contentious goal in the 64th minute from Gordon. He slammed home a close-range finish after Arsenal defender Gabriel failed to clear under pressure from Joelinton. There was a video review for the ball being out of play in the buildup, a possible foul on Gabriel and also offside but the goal stood. Tottenham is now the league’s only unbeaten team.

