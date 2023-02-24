Newcastle confident in goalkeeper Karius ahead of cup final

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Loris Karius could soon be back in the spotlight. The Newcastle goalkeeper is in line to play Sunday against Manchester United in the English League Cup final at Wembley. It’s been nearly five years since his last appearance for an English club. The German’s gaffes, which were later shown to be concussion related, were costly in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. But teammates including Kieran Trippier say they have full confidence in him. Karius’ potential shot at redemption comes about because Newcastle’s top two goalkeepers are unavailable. Nick Pope is suspended because of a red card and backup Martin Dubravka is ineligible because he was on loan for United earlier this season.

