Newcastle condemns discriminatory abuse toward Guimarães and Willock after Arsenal game

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle says it is supporting Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock after the players were sent racist abuse over social media following the 1-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League. Willock, who is Black, used his Instagram account to highlight the discriminatory messages he received after Saturday’s game. He is a former Arsenal player and was involved in the build-up to the only goal scored by Anthony Gordon. Guimaraes is a Brazil international. Newcastle says it “strongly condemns” the abuse and “will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.