Newcastle concedes late to West Ham in 1-1 draw

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newastle has conceded for the first time in the English Premier League since November. It was held by West Ham to 1-1. Lucas Paqueta’s strike took the shine off Eddie Howe’s 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle’s rise. The Brazilian’s first-half equalizer came after Callum Wilson ended his 10-game drought with an early strike at St James’ Park. Newcastle had not conceded in the league since Nov. 6.

