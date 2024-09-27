Newcastle CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — English Premier League club Newcastle says its chief executive is stepping down after being diagnosed with cancer. Darren Eales has been in his position since August 2022, 10 months after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Newcastle says Eales has a chronic form of blood cancer. He will continue in his role until a successor is found. Eales says “Now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritize my health and my family.” Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said Eales helped to “build a strong foundation” at the club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.