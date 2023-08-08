Newcastle buys England U21 player Livramento from Southampton. Spurs gets Van de Ven from Wolfsburg

LONDON (AP) — Defenders Tino Livramento and Micky van de Ven are making the headline big-money transfers in the English Premier League. Newcastle has bought England under-21 defender Livramento from Southampton for a fee reported to be worth at least $38 million. The Saudi Arabia-owned club which returns to the Champions League next month says the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract. Tottenham reportedly paid an initial 34 million pounds ($43 million) to Wolfsburg for Netherlands U21 center back Van de Ven. Tottenham says the 22-year-old’s move on a six-year deal is still subject to approval for a work permit.

