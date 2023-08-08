Newcastle buys England U21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for reported $38M

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle has bought England under-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for a fee reported to be worth at least $38 million. The Saudi Arabia-owned club which returns to the Champions League next month says the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract. The player pointed to the attraction of being mentored at Newcastle by veteran England right-back Kieran Trippier. The price for Livramento has risen fivefold since he left Chelsea for Southampton two years ago. His impressive first season in the Premier League was ended by a serious knee injury. Livramento returned last season in Southampton’s losing fight against relegation.

