Newcastle beats Sunderland in FA Cup to end slump. Isak scores twice

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Joelinton, second right, celebrates with his team mates after his pass was turned into his own net by Sunderland's Daniel Ballard for the first goal of the game during during the FA Cup, third round soccer match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

Newcastle has avoided an FA Cup upset by beating local rival Sunderland 3-0 in the third round. Alexander Isak scored twice at the Stadium of Light after Dan Ballard’s own goal gave Newcastle a first-half lead. The 2021 cup winner Leicester beat Millwall 3-2 to advance to the fourth round. Non-league Maidstone can dream of a date with one of the giants of English soccer after beating third-division Stevenage 1-0.

