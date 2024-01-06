Newcastle beats Sunderland in FA Cup to end slump. Isak scores twice

Newcastle has avoided an FA Cup upset by beating local rival Sunderland 3-0 in the third round. Alexander Isak scored twice at the Stadium of Light after Dan Ballard’s own goal gave Newcastle a first-half lead. The 2021 cup winner Leicester beat Millwall 3-2 to advance to the fourth round. Non-league Maidstone can dream of a date with one of the giants of English soccer after beating third-division Stevenage 1-0.

