Newcastle beats Mbappé and PSG 4-1 in Champions League in statement win for Saudi-owned club

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle pulled off the biggest win since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund two years ago by beating Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the English club’s first Champions League home game since 2003. Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär were the scorers for Newcastle. Lucas Hernandez pulled a goal back in the 56th for PSG to make it 3-1 at the time. Newcastle leads Group F on four points after its 0-0 draw at Milan in the opening round of games. PSG started with a 2-0 home win over Dortmund.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.