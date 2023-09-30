Newcastle beats Burnley 2-0 to secure 3rd straight Premier League win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak have scored as Newcastle secured its third straight Premier League win by beating Burnley 2-0. The win extended Newcastle’s unbeaten run to five games in all competitions as Eddie Howe’s team appears to have put its difficult start to the season behind it. Burnley is still waiting for its first win in the Premier League after earning promotion back to the top flight last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.