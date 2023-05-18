Newcastle beats Brighton 4-1, one win away from the Champions League
By The Associated Press
Newcastle United celebrate after Brighton and Hove Albion's Deniz Undav scores an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Thursday May 18, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle is one win away from a return to the Champions League. The Saudi-controlled club beat Brighton 4-1 to strengthen its hold on third place in the Premier League. Three more points will guarantee Newcastle a top-four finish and an automatic spot in the Champions League. The northeast club was last in that competition 20 years ago. The team’s remaining games are at home to next-to-last Leicester and away to Chelsea. An own-goal by Deniz Undav and Dan Burn’s header put Newcastle 2-0 ahead before late goals by Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, top, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Thursday May 18, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys
Newcastle United's Dan Burn, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Thursday May 18, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys
Newcastle United's Dan Burn, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Thursday May 18, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)