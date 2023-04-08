Newcastle beats Brentford after Toney’s rare penalty failure

By The Associated Press
Newcastle's Alexander Isak, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Isak has kept Newcastle’s Champions League charge on track with the winner in a 2-1 victory at Brentford in the English Premier League. The Sweden striker hit his eighth goal in 13 league appearances as the Magpies came from a goal down to make it five wins in a row and stay in third place. A high-tempo match in west London also featured a collector’s item in the shape of a failure from the penalty spot by Ivan Toney. The England striker also slotted a spot kick and had a goal disallowed in an eventful first half. Newcastle stayed in third place ahead of Manchester United on goal difference and three points clear of fifth-place Tottenham.

