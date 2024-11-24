Newbauer, Dabbs help Mercer wrap up 1st outright Southern Conference title, beat Furman 49-23

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Whitt Newbauer threw three touchdown passes, two to Adjatay Dabbs, and Mercer defeated Furman 49-23 to win the outright Southern Conference title on Saturday. The Bears (10-2, 7-1), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 points in the first quarter and took a 28-10 halftime lead via CJ Miller’s 3-yard run, Newbauer touchdown passes of 46 yards to Dabbs and 7 yards to Sawyer Burt plus Tommy Bliss’ 35-yard fumble return. Newbauer was 18-of-28 passing for 257 yards with his three TDs and an interception. Dabb finished with 181 yards on eight catches.

