New Zealand’s boat damaged after crane mishap on opening day of America’s Cup title defense

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand had a misstep on the opening day of its America’s Cup defense when a crane that was lifting its AC75 “Taihoro” onto its cradle failed and the boat was damaged. The team said it will need to assess the damage but that it won’t be able to sail Friday. The Kiwis are guaranteed a spot in the finals to be held in October. INEOS Britannia beat American Magic after a poor pre-race start by the Patriot. Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli beat the the French Orient Express, which in turn beat the Swiss Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

