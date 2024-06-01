New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen wins Portland road race for first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory

Shane van Gisbergen grabbed the lead coming out of a late caution and held on on the road course just north of downtown Portland on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. From New Zealand, the 35-year-old van Gisbergen won the NASCAR Cup Series race last year in Chicago on a downtown road course. Justin Allgaier, who led the first two stages Saturday, finished 0.941 seconds behind Van Gisbergen’s Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. There was a multi-car crash on coming out of the 12th turn with eight laps to go, bringing out the fourth caution of the race. Brandon Jones smashed into the barrier, but emerged from the car unscathed. Van Gisbergan overtook Allgaier on the restart.

