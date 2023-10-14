New Zealand withstands Ireland comebacks to win Rugby World Cup quarterfinal classic

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
New Zealand's Leicester Fainga'anuku, right, in action during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Uruguay at the OL Stadium, in Lyon, France, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand has withstood three comebacks from top-ranked Ireland and two yellow cards to win a pulsating Rugby World Cup quarterfinal 28-24 at Stade de France and stay on course for a record fourth title. The All Blacks come back here to meet Argentina next Friday after Argentina rallied to beat Wales 29-17 earlier in Marseille. Ireland goes home after an eighth Rugby World Cup quarterfinal defeat. The Irish trailed 13-0 and 18-10 in the first half, and by 25-17 in the second half before a penalty try made it a one-point contest. Hooker Codie Taylor was sin-binned for collapsing the maul with 15 minutes left, leaving New Zealand a man down for the second time. New Zealand then somehow withstood 37 Irish phashes on the last all-for-nothing Irish attack.

