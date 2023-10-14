New Zealand withstands Ireland comebacks to win epic Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand has withstood three comebacks from top-ranked Ireland and two yellow cards to win a pulsating Rugby World Cup quarterfinal 28-24 at Stade de France and stay on course for a record fourth title. The All Blacks come back here to meet Argentina next Friday after Argentina rallied to beat Wales 29-17 earlier in Marseille. Ireland goes home after an eighth Rugby World Cup quarterfinal defeat. The Irish trailed 13-0 and 18-10 in the first half, and by 25-17 in the second half before a penalty try made it a one-point contest. Hooker Codie Taylor was sin-binned for collapsing the maul with 15 minutes left, leaving New Zealand a man down for the second time. New Zealand then somehow withstood 37 Irish phashes on the last all-for-nothing Irish attack.

