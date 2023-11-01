New Zealand wins toss, sends South Africa in to bat at Cricket World Cup

PUNE, India (AP) — New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in a Cricket World Cup contest between semifinal aspirants. Kane Williamson is still unavailable for the Black Caps because of a thumb injury. Ahead of the match in Pune, South Africa was in second spot in the standings on 10 points and New Zealand was two points behind in third. Both teams made one lineup change. South Africa recalled paceman Kagiso Rabada to replace wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. New Zealand has Tim Southee returning from injury to replace Lockie Ferguson.

