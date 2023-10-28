New Zealand wins toss and will field in Cricket World Cup match against Australia

New Zealand has won the toss and chose to field in its Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Dharamsala, India. In a later match the Netherlands was scheduled to play Bangladesh at Kolkota. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was still unavailable for the Black Caps because of a left thumb injury. New Zealand made only one change — allrounder James Neesham came in for Mark Chapman, who has a minor calf injury. Fit-again Travis Head is back in the playing 11 for Australia and he will open the innings with David Warner. All-rounder Cameron Green was left out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.