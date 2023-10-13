New Zealand wins toss and chooses to bowl first against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Star batter and inspirational captain Kane Williamson is playing his first match at the Cricket World Cup for New Zealand after a long-term knee injury. Williamson won the toss for his team on Friday and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh. Opener Will Young was left out for Williamson, who had sustained his injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League season. Williamson will bat at No. 3, a spot occupied in the first two games by Rachin Ravindra, who will open for New Zealand against Bangladesh. Bangladesh brought back all-rounder Mahmudullah into the side with bowler Sheikh Mahedi Hasan left out. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium should be spin-friendly once again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.