New Zealand wins Los Angeles 7s title, extends series lead

CARSON, California (AP) — Brady Rush scored with seconds remaining to seal New Zealand’s victory over Argentina in the Los Angeles Sevens final and avenge a loss on home soil a month ago. New Zealand opened a 17-0 lead with two tries from Leroy Carter and one from Moses Leo before Argentina hit back to narrow the margin to five points and again threaten a comeback win. The New Zealanders squandered a 12-point lead to lose the final to Argentina at Hamilton last month but held firm this time to close out a 22-12 win. New Zealand extended its lead in the World Sevens Series with back-to-back titles in Sydney and Los Angeles.

