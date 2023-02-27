New Zealand wins Los Angeles 7s title, extends series lead

By The Associated Press
Players for New Zealand hold the trophy after defeating Argentina to win the World Rugby Sevens Series competition Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

CARSON, California (AP) — Brady Rush scored with seconds remaining to seal New Zealand’s victory over Argentina in the Los Angeles Sevens final and avenge a loss on home soil a month ago. New Zealand opened a 17-0 lead with two tries from Leroy Carter and one from Moses Leo before Argentina hit back to narrow the margin to five points and again threaten a comeback win. The New Zealanders squandered a 12-point lead to lose the final to Argentina at Hamilton last month but held firm this time to close out a 22-12 win. New Zealand extended its lead in the World Sevens Series with back-to-back titles in Sydney and Los Angeles.

