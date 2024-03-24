New Zealand wins home leg of SailGP; takes series lead as Australia crashes

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has won its home leg of the SailGP series to take the overall series lead from Australia who collided with a mark in the first fleet race of the day and took no further part in the event. By winning the ninth leg of the series New Zealand moved one point ahead of Australia in the championship standings with only two events remaining in Bermuda and Halifax before the series final in New York in June. The latest leg on Lyttelton Harbour near Christchurch on the South Island was condensed to three fleet races before New Zealand, France and Canada raced in the event final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.