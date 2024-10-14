New Zealand up 4-0 on Britannia in America’s Cup and needs 3 more wins to retain title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand is halfway to retaining the America’s Cup after going up 4-0 on INEOS Britannia in the finals. The cup will go to the first yacht to reach seven wins. New Zealand’s Taihoro made it four from four off the Barcelona beachfront after beating Britannia by 23 seconds on Monday. The yachts exchanged leads in the first leg then the Kiwis made steady gains and were more than 350 meters in front when they crossed the finish line. The match racing resumes on Wednesday.

