New Zealand tops Canada for back-to-back Olympic women’s rugby 7s titles. US takes bronze

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — New Zealand has clinched back-to-back Olympic women’s rugby sevens titles with a 19-12 win over Canada at the Paris Games. Canada had upset host France and then 2016 champion Australia to reach the final for the first time, and then took a halftime lead against New Zealand. But the New Zealanders rallied with two second-half tries to retain the title they won in Tokyo three years ago. The U.S. women won their first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a last-minute 14-12 upset win over Australia in the third-place playoff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.