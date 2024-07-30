New Zealand tops Canada for back-to-back Olympic women’s rugby 7s titles. US takes bronze

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde, right, scores a try despite a tackle by United States' Lauren Doyle during the women's semifinal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi]

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — New Zealand has clinched back-to-back Olympic women’s rugby sevens titles with a 19-12 win over Canada at the Paris Games. Canada had upset host France and then 2016 champion Australia to reach the final for the first time, and then took a halftime lead against New Zealand. But the New Zealanders rallied with two second-half tries to retain the title they won in Tokyo three years ago. The U.S. women won their first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a last-minute 14-12 upset win over Australia in the third-place playoff.

