New Zealand teams win men’s and women’s titles at the Hong Kong Sevens

HONG KONG (AP) — New Zealand won the men’s and women’s titles at the Hong Kong Sevens in a tournament that sets a scene for rugby at the Paris Olympics. The All Blacks Sevens scored the first two tries in a 10-7 win over France in the men’s final to successfully defend their title. Michaela Blyde scored three tries in a player-of-the-final performance and Mahina Paul crossed for a late double in New Zealand’s 36-7 win over the United States for the women’s title. It was the third consecutive tournament title for the Black Ferns Sevens and moved them above Australia in the women’s world series standings.

