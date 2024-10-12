New Zealand takes 1-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup first-to-seven final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Team Emirates New Zealand has the opening race of the America’s Cup final against INEOS Britannia off Barcelona. The first yacht to seven wins will lift the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport. New Zealand got the edge at the start and never trailed. The foiling yacht Taihoro sped away and finished 41 seconds and more than 400 meters ahead. New Zealand is trying to win the cup for a third straight time. The Brits have never won it in its 173 year history.

