New Zealand sweating on injured Lomax again for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

LYON, France (AP) — New Zealand is sweating on the fitness of starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after he suffered another leg injury. Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He lasted only nine minutes of his first start since the late-August defeat to South Africa when his thigh was accidentally gashed by studs. The All Blacks don’t know yet how bad is the strain. They beat Uruguay 73-0 and clinched a quarterfinal spot, likely against Ireland on Sunday week at Stade de France. They’ll know the opponent for sure after Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday. Lomax’s backup against Uruguay, Fletcher Newell, also came off late with a knee issue but Foster says that is precautionary.

