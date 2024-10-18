New Zealand survives anxious last over to beat West Indies and reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Suzie Bates has held her nerve in the final over as New Zealand advanced to the Women’s T20 World Cup final for the first time in 14 years with an eight-run victory over West Indies. Bates bowled her only over with West Indies needing 15 more runs to win the semifinal match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The right-arm medium conceded a four off the first delivery before taking a wicket and conceding only two runs in the rest of the over. New Zealand restricted West Indies’ chase to 120-8, in reply to 128-9. New Zealand is twice runners-up in this tournament. It faces South Africa in Sunday’s final at Dubai, where a first-time champion will be crowned.

