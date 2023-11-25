New Zealand skier Alice Robinson leads World Cup GS after 1st run. Mikaela Shiffrin looms in 5th.

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — New Zealand skier Alice Robinson is leading a women’s World Cup giant slalom after a tight opening run. Mikaela Shiffrin is looming in fifth position. Robinson clocked the fastest time in the last section to finish 0.06 second ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden. Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.08 behind in third. Shiffrin had 0.23 to make up in the second run. The American avoided major mistakes but lost time in the windy first two sections. She says “I’m actually so happy with my run … I think it’s actually the best GS I have skied on this hill.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.