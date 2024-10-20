New Zealand sets South Africa winning target of 159 in Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa has been set a winning target of 159 runs against New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final that will produce a first-time champion. New Zealand scored 158-5 in 20 overs on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl. Amelia Kerr top scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 43. Brooke Halliday hit 38 runs in 28 deliveries and opener Suzie Bates scored 32 in 31. Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2-31 in four overs for South Africa.

