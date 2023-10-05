New Zealand routs England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Cricket World Cup has opened with New Zealand gaining a measure of revenge for how the last one ended four years ago. The rematch of the extraordinary 2019 final got a very different result as the Blacks Caps powered to a nine-wicket thrashing of England. England was without star batter Ben Stokes because of a hip injury. The defending champions were put into bat and posted 282-9. That score always seemed well below par at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. That’s how it proved as New Zealand raced to its target in 36.2 overs. Devon Conway (152 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (123 not out) put on a virtually chanceless second-wicket stand of 273 to help the team to 283-1.

