New Zealand replacing part of boat’s hull after it was dropped by crane on 1st day of America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand says it has had to remove a piece of the hull of its boat that was damaged in a crane incident after the opening race of its America’s Cup title defense. The mishap happened late on Thursday when the 75-foot Taihoro yacht was being removed from the water. Team leader Grant Dalton says that his team has had to cut out a piece of the damaged hull and will have to replace it. He had said on Thursday that his team may have to sit out the opening phase of competition. That shouldn’t derail their title defense since the Kiwis are guaranteed a spot in the finals as the defending champions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.