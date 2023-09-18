New Zealand prop de Groot banned for 3 games for Rugby World Cup red card

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — New Zealand prop Ethan de Groot has been suspended for three Rugby World Cup games for his red card against Namibia. He will miss the All Blacks’ last Pool A games in Lyon against Italy on Sept. 29 and Uruguay on Oct. 5. But if New Zealand advances to the quarterfinals, he will be available subject to him completing tackle school. De Groot made contact with the head of Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen and was yellow-carded on Friday. But the card was upgraded to red after a bunker review for charging Booysen without attempting to wrap him. The judiciary panel said the tackle was dangerous and always illegal.

