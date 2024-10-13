New Zealand opens up a 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final after almost crashing

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand has opened up a 3-0 lead over INEOS Britannia in the first-to-seven wins finals of the 37th America’s Cup. Britain was hit with a 75-meter penalty for not keeping clear when the two boats came feet from colliding in the pre-start jockeying for position in Race 3. The Kiwis never trailed. New Zealand is trying to win the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport, for a third straight time and fifth overall. The British have never won it in its 173-year history. Race 4 had been scheduled for later Sunday but it was pushed back to Monday after winds died down below the 6.5-knot minimum.

