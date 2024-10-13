New Zealand opens up a 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final after almost crashing

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand race during the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Day 2 race in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand has opened up a 3-0 lead over INEOS Britannia in the first-to-seven wins finals of the 37th America’s Cup. Britain was hit with a 75-meter penalty for not keeping clear when the two boats came feet from colliding in the pre-start jockeying for position in Race 3. The Kiwis never trailed. New Zealand is trying to win the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport, for a third straight time and fifth overall. The British have never won it in its 173-year history. Race 4 had been scheduled for later Sunday but it was pushed back to Monday after winds died down below the 6.5-knot minimum.

