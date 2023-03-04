New Zealand men’s, women’s teams perfect at Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — New Zealand, Britain, Argentina and Ireland finished the day unbeaten at the Vancouver Sevens tournament while the United States, Australia, France, Ireland and New Zealand did the same in women’s play. In men’s matches, current rugby sevens series leaders New Zealand were 2-0 and will meet Samoa in a rematch of last weekend’s pool match in Los Angeles which ended with a win by the Pacific Islanders. Pool play concludes Saturday ahead of the quarterfinals, with semifinals and finals set for Sunday. The New Zealand Black Ferns continued their impressive recent form in women’s play which includes Cup victories in the last three tournaments in Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney, outscoring their opponents 103–7 to lead Pool A.

