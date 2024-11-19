New Zealand looks for consolation win as it bats against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — New Zealand is looking for a consolation victory after it won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won its fifth ODI series this year and leads the series 2-0 after winning both matches by the DLS method by 45 runs and three wickets respectively. With the series already sealed, Sri Lanka tested its bench strength and made five changes, including handing a debut to 22-year-old seam bowling all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe. New Zealand brought in fast bowlers Zakary Foulkes, also on his ODI debut, and Adam Milne in place of Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy.

