New Zealand goes 4-0 up on INEOS Britannia in America’s Cup, needs 3 more wins to retain title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand has taken another step to retaining the America’s Cup after making it 4-0 over INEOS Britannia on Monday. The cup will go to the first yacht that can reach seven wins. The Kiwis have three to go while the British boat has a huge deficit to make up. New Zealand is trying to win the Auld Mug for a third straight time and fifth overall. The British have never won it in its 173-year history.

