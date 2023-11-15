New Zealand falls short again at the Cricket World Cup in bid for redemption after 2019 final

MUMBAI, India (AP) — New Zealand is still waiting for that first Cricket World Cup title. A 70-run loss to India in the semifinals in Mumbai will go down as another near-miss for a bunch of likeable players who were desperate for redemption after that painful loss to England in the epic title match at Lord’s four years ago. The Black Caps always had a mountain to climb after India made 397-4. Yet they got to 220-2 and had set batters in Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson. The daunting target suddenly looked possible but then it all went wrong in the space of three balls in the same 33rd over.

