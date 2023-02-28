New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test cricket thriller

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by 1 run in Wellington and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket test after being forced to follow-on. On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-test series. When they were both out with 56 runs needed, Ben Foakes made 35 but he was out with England still needing seven runs. James Anderson clubbed a four to cut the deficit to two runs but then was out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.