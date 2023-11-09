New Zealand edges closer to semifinal with clinical win over Sri Lanka at Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Fast bowler Trent Boult picked up 3-37 as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in Bengaluru to edge closer to the last remaining semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup. Boult had previously picked up 10 wickets in eight games but roared back to form at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 171 in 46.4 overs. Fit-again paceman Lockie Ferguson claimed 2-35 in 10 overs while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner bagged 2-22 as the Black Caps made easy work of a must-win game. New Zealand then hurried to 172-5 in 23.2 overs largely thanks to Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.

