New Zealand drops Tele’a and returns big hitters to face unchanged Ireland in quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand recalled its big hitters to face top-ranked Ireland for their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash at Stade de France on Saturday. Prop Ethan de Groot, lock Scott Barrett and No. 8 Ardie Savea returned to the forwards. Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, center Rieko Ioane and fullback Beauden Barrett are in the backs again among six starting changes from the 73-0 win against Uruguay last Thursday. Coach Ian Foster got a boost as starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax was fit to start against Ireland after he strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay. Ireland coach Andy Farrell named an unchanged side from the 36-14 win against Scotland. The Irish have never reached the World Cup semifinals.

