New Zealand discipline poor again as Rugby World Cup pools streak ends

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand’s great streak in Rugby World Cup pools is over. The All Blacks lost for the first time in 32 pool matches played, going back 36 years, when they fell to France 27-13 on the opening night of the Rugby World Cup in Paris. The uber-hyped match gave the tournament a brilliant liftoff but it doesn’t change much in the long run. France and New Zealand are expected to run through the rest of Pool A for probable quarterfinal clashes with No. 1-ranked Ireland or No. 2 South Africa. But the pool defeat is yet another unprecedented and unwanted piece of history suffered by New Zealand in this World Cup cycle.

