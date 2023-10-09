New Zealand claims another emphatic Cricket World Cup win after beating Netherlands by 99 runs

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Mitchell Santner became the first New Zealand spinner to grab a five-wicket haul at a Cricket World Cup as the Black Caps thumped the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad to claim their second successive victory in the tournament. New Zealand didn’t feel the absence of captain Kane Williamson for the second game in a row as it powered to 322-7 on a slow, dry wicket with top-order batters Will Young, stand-in skipper Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra all shining. Santner then grabbed 5-59 with his left-arm spin as the Netherlands was bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

