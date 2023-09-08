New Zealand captain Sam Cane out injured before Rugby World Cup opener against France

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand is starting its Rugby World Cup campaign without its captain after Sam Cane was a late withdrawal for the team’s opening pool match against France in Paris. Ardie Savea has taken over the captaincy and Tupou Vaa’i has been promoted from the reserves to start as blindside flanker. Dalton Papali’i moved to the openside and Brodie Retallick came onto the bench. Cane was withdrawn from the team less than an hour before kickoff at the Stade de France.

