New Zealand calls in extra flanker after captain Sam Cane’s injury at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand has drafted flanker Ethan Blackadder into its Rugby World Cup squad amid concerns over the fitness of captain Sam Cane. The All Blacks named Blackadder as an injury replacement for wing Emoni Narawa and chose to add loose forward cover after Cane was ruled out of the opening-game loss to France just before kickoff with a back problem. Coach Ian Foster says Blackadder’s call-up is to “reinforce the loose forward stock.” He says the management team is confident that openside flanker Cane’s injury is “not long-term.”

