New Zealand bowler Matt Henry ruled out of Cricket World Cup. Kyle Jamieson comes in as replacement

BENGALURU, India (AP) — New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup with a hamstring injury he sustained during the game against South Africa. Kyle Jamieson will take his place in the team. Henry bowled 5.3 overs against South Africa in Pune before leaving the game, and then had scans on his hamstring to determine the extent of the injury. New Zealand coach Gary Stead says the team is “gutted” for Henry.

