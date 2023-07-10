New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup. The New Zealanders beat Vietnam 2-0 in their last warm-up game in Napier. The 32-team tournament kicks off July 20 in New Zealand and Australia. The win over Vietnam was timely, ending the Football Ferns’ 10-match winless streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.