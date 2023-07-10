New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup

By The Associated Press
Vietnam supporters react following the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Cowpland]

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup. The New Zealanders beat Vietnam 2-0 in their last warm-up game in Napier. The 32-team tournament kicks off July 20 in New Zealand and Australia. The win over Vietnam was timely, ending the Football Ferns’ 10-match winless streak.

